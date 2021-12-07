TRS to boycott entire Winter Session of Parliament over farmers’ issues

New Delhi, Dec 07: The TRS has decided to boycott both houses of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session over various issues, including paddy procurement and 12 suspended MPs among others.

Accusing the central government of being ''anti-farmer'', TRS MP's on Tuesday, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. All the MPs were dressed in black.

Party leader Keshav Rao alleged that the government was insensitive to farmers' demands and was ''anti-farmer.''

The TRS has been raising the issue of procurement of paddy by the Food Corporation of India from Telangana, party leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao said.

It is the responsibility of the central government to procure paddy from the state and give farmers their due, he said, adding the party has been demanding to bring a bill for the Minimum Support Price.

TRS has been against the NDA government's alleged anti-farmer attitude and unhelpful stance over paddy procurement in the state.

"We started this battle because our farming community may suffer due to the Centre's policies, and as the Central Government of the day is showing reluctance, negligence towards farmers and agriculture," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had said last month.

"We say you change your attitude, come to the rescue of farmers, withdraw the autocratic farm laws and change the policy to instal metres at agriculture pump sets. This battle is not going to end today and we have to fight till the end," he added.

