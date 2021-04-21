TRS’ K Kavitha sets up helpline for COVID-19 affected in Telangana

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

"WILL REACH OUT"

These are the golden words being used by Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to help out anyone who is reaching out to her in these tough COVID times. At a time when her own father, who happens to be CM of Telangana is struggling with COVID, Kavitha has not taken her eye off even once when it has come to helping out people.

A look at her twitter timeline will show how she has helped people with anything and everything! A 24×7 helpline set up, from managing a hospital bed to Remidisver injections to simply giving people hope.

According to her team, they get at least 300 calls every day with various COVID related requests. A separate backend team has been working nonstop to provide as much help as possible. Two days ago, they got Remdesivir injection for a patient in Hyderabad all the way from Nizamabad. Similarly, when a patient in Nizamabad needed oxygen bed and the local hospitals were full- they transported him to TIMS in Hyderabad.

While Kavitha's team focuses on her constituency Nizamabad- they were also directed to take care of any request they get on her social media accounts. Recently, she requested the health minister to get 10,000 test kits for Korutla village. MLC Kavitha herself coordinates with district collectors, hospital heads, testing centers and even the health officials. She also reviews the situation every night around 8pm to understand the flow of calls, the requirements and what can be expected the next day.

At a time when social media has come in for a lot of criticism for spreading fake news or hatred, K Kavitha's social media profile comes across as a much needed breather! Maybe something for a lot of her fellow North Indian politician friends to be inspired from.