New Delhi, Sep 6: Details of the dissolution of Telelangana Assembly by the Telengana Rashtra Samiti government are awaited but the Bharatiya Janata Party feels that it was due to the apprehension of not performing as per their potential if both the elections are held together forced the state government for such a drastic move.

The TRS government was fearful that when the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held together the Bharatiya Janata Party might have the advantage and might harm the Telengana Rashtra Samiti's electoral performance. So the TRS government was forced to dissolve the Assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narsimha Rao told One India, "We speculate that the TRS wants to hold Assembly elections early as Lok Sabha elections with Assembly elections cast a shadow on the performance of the Assembly elections results so the decision has been taken by them but we are awaiting TRS version over this decision."

Rao said that the TRS people might have thought that they would not be able to perform as per their potential and suffer losses. They will face a greater challenge during the Lok Sabha polls so let the Assembly pass. However, generally voting pattern don't change drastically even the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held. But still the BJP would like to wait for their version.

"We are waiting for the response from the state government that why did it dissolve the government and why do they want Assembly elections to be held early. It is for the TRS to tell the people that why do they want it early. As far as the BJP is concerned, the party is geared up to face election anytime. TRS feels that the BJP is the only challenge for the Party as the Congress is not only unprepared but a divided house in Telengana," said Rao.

Sources said that the BJP was very aggressively working in Telengana as far as setting up organisation is concerned and the rallies of the Prime Minister and party president will start soon. The TRS knows very well that it is the BJP that is going to challenge the party.

One the other hand Lok Janshakti Party is looking for some space in the state. Lok Janshakti Party secretary and in-charge of Telengana Ajay Kumar said, "I am planning to visit state very soon to meet with party workers and after an assessment the demand for contesting how many seats will be placed before the NDA."