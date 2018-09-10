TRS and BJP may reach some kind of understanding in state Assembly polls

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may go with some tacit understanding with the Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telengana if the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)-led by Assaduddin Owaisi forge an alliance in the state. Telengana Assembly was dissolved eight month prior to it completes its tenure.

A highly placed source in the BJP said that tactical alliance with the TRS cannot be ruled out. However, the BJP is prepared to contest elections in the state with all means as organizational structure of the party is well in place in the state.

Also Read | Telangana assembly election may be held in November itself

The TDP, the Congress and AIMIM are planning to contest Assembly elections in Telengana together so in that situation not only the TRS but the BJP which is spreading its presence in the state might face tough challenge from this alliance. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao earlier said that the Congress was no more a force to reckon with in Telengana and it's a divided house in the state. So they are not a challenge on the contrary the graph of the BJP is growing up very fast.

The Congress has not only appealed to the Telugu Desam Party but various other opposition political parties and civil society organizations to join hands to defeat the TRS.

Also Read | Telangana elections: Read this if your name is not on the electoral rolls

Meanwhile, the TRS has already announced the name of candidates over 100 constituencies in the state. But still some understanding could be reached between both the parties, added the BJP leader. There are 120 seats in the Telengana Assembly including one nominated member.