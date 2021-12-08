Trolled over a viral pic, Shashi Tharoor hits back, explains who a 'bhakt' is

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: A photo of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor standing beside bride and groom at a wedding went viral on social media with Twitterati taking jibes at him.

    Disappointed with the trolls, the Thiruvananthapuram MP sharply gave back to the trolls, saying 'insulting a young couple on their wedding day to take cheap shots at their guest is disgraceful'.

    "I am used to being trolled by an organized brigade of Bhakts & I can take it, knowing it comes with the territory. But dragging non-political people into your malice is not cool," he said.

    Later a user asked him 'what he meant by 'bhakts' and which god's devotees are trolling him? Responding sharply to this, Tharoor said, "Bhakti towards the divine is to be respected. Bhakti towards a political leader or cause, especially in the name of religion, is deplorable. Bhakts' in the latter sense refers to the devotees of the Sangh Parivar & Moditva."

    The wedding was of Abhishek Kulkarni, MD and group CEO of Urbane Media Network and model, pilot Chahat Dalal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
