The West Bengal Government has announced financial assistance to the family of slain Tripura scribe Sudip Datta Bhaumik.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Bengal, Sabyaschi visited the home of the slain scribe and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to his widow.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called up Putul Rani Dutta Bhowmik, the mother of the decease and assured her that the son of the victim will be given a Government job in West Bengal after he completes his education.

The son at present is undergoing an Engineering course in Odisha. Banerjee also stated that the West Bengal Government would take responsibility of the education of the deceased journalist's daughter Samridhi who is a Class 8 student in Tripura.

Meanwhile the Tripura State Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased journalist. This was decided at a Cabinet meeting presided by Manik Sarkar, Chief Minister, Tripura.

"The Tripura Government will also bear the cost of his daughter's education" stated Bhanulal Saha, Finance Minister, Government of Tripura talking to media persons.

On November 21, 48 year old Bhaumiuk, who was a crime reporter with Syandan Patrika, a Bengali newspaper of Agartala, had gone to meet the Commandant at the Tripura State Rifles camp.

He had prior appointment. However he had allegedly had an altercation with a PSO and the PSO allegedly shot him dead.

Both the Commandant Tapan Debbarma and the PSO constable Nandalal Reang were arrested.

Subal Kumar Dey, Editor of the Syandan Patrika had alleged that Bhowmik had exposed the misdeeds of the Commandant hence he was murdered in cold blood.

Agencies reports state that United Nations' culture organisation UNESCO on Tuesday condemned the killing of journalist Bhaumik last week in Tripura, dubbing it "the ultimate form of censorship" and urged that his killers be brought to justice.

"Journalists make a fundamental contribution to society by providing information which nurtures enlightened public debate," UNESCO Chief Audrey Azoulay had stated.

OneIndia News