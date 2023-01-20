Tripura violence: EC orders probe into attacks on Congress bike rally

Will apply 'rule of majority' principle, says CEC after Supreme Court allows EC to hear Shinde faction's 'real' Shiv Sena plea

Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State.

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Election Commission sacked three police officers for not taking "appropriate action in time" after political violence broke out in Jirania sub-division of Tripura on Wednesday.

The Congress has claimed that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured on Wednesday after a group of "BJP-backed goons" allegedly attacked them during a bike rally at four locations in Jirania sub-division.

The police, however, said the attacks were carried out by unknown miscreants in West Tripura district, and "10 party workers were injured".

"The EC has ordered an inquiry into the incident of political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

"Based on the representation made by office bearers of AICC dated 19.01.2023 and taking into the account various inputs received, the Election Commission of India decided to call for reports from the State of Tripura vide its letter dated 19.01.2023 on alleged attack on State-in-charge of AICC in Jirania, West Tripura," the EC said.

The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission's strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter.

CS & DGP were directed to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers.

The Commission has directed CS & DGP to take stringent action against following officers for not taking appropriate action in time:

Suspension and immediate removal of SDPO, Jirania sub-division, West Tripura

Immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and

Immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Jirania Police Station

CS & DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the State and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally, roadshow, etc.

Three Special Observers have been appointed by the Commission. They have been asked to proceed to the State immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 20:27 [IST]