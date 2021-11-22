Tripura political violence: Supreme Court agrees on urgent hearing for Trinamool petition

No mosque damaged, no death, rape in Tripura; fake news circulating on social media: MHA

New Delhi, Nov 22: Supreme Court would hear tomorrow a contempt plea of TMC claiming that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day ahead of civil body elections.

TMC tells SC, which had directed Tripura government to provide security and safe atmosphere for candidates and campaigners for the ensuing Tripura civil body elections, that law and order situation is worsening by the day. SC lists its contempt petition for hearing on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court recently directed Tripura police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Police said some unidentified miscreants attacked a group of people who gathered near the police station during the questioning of Ghosh, but no one was injured.

The TMC is contesting the Tripura civic polls to be held on November 25.

The ruling BJP has already won 112 out of 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation.

This will be the first civic election that the BJP will face after coming to power in 2018.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is trying to gain a foothold in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev claimed that BJP sheltered goons attacked the leaders and workers of the party on the premises of the police station after Ghosh reached there.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that its candidates were being prevented from campaigning by the ruling BJP supporters there.

