Agartala, Nov 27: The counting for the votes for Tripura civic elections and for over 200 seats in Agartala Municipal Corporation will be held on Sunday.

As per the police officials, three-tier security is in place in all the counting centres apart from the scheduled security deployment. Also, Tripura State Rifles and central armed police force have been deployed for the maintenance of law and order in areas adjoining the counting centers.

"The counting of votes in connection with General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, 7 Municipal Council and the Agartala Municipal Corporation will be conducted in 13 counting centers all over the state. In this regard, adequate police arrangement has been made for each counting centre. For maintenance of law & order during the counting of votes, three-tier security arrangement has been made for each counting centre by deploying CAPF as well as State Police and Tripura State Rifles," Assistant Inspector General of Police (law and order) Subrata Chakrabarty said in a statement.

He also requested people not to fall prey to rumours.

As many as 334 seats, including 51 of the AMC, went for polls which were held on November 25. The ruling BJP party had fielded candidates in all the seats in the forthcoming civic body election in Tripura.

The opposition CPI(M) fielded candidates for 212 seats, while the CPI named nominees for six seats, AIFB for five seats, and the RSP for two seats.

The Trinamool Congress fielded nominees in 124 seats and the Congress in 100. Apart from these established parties, twenty-nine independent candidates have also joined the fray

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the civic body polls in Tripura.

As per the officials, an estimated 81.54 per cent of over 4.93 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Thursday's elections to Tripura's 14 civic bodies despite the allegations of malpractices.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 23:09 [IST]