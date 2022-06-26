Tripura: Manik Saha wins crucial Bordowali bypoll, retains CM post

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 26: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won the crucial Bordowali assembly bypoll that he needed to win to continue as chief minister. Saha is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

Manik Saha was responsible for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.

In the Agartala seats, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barma registered victory against Ashok Sinha of the BJP. The TMC, which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, was performing dismally with its candidates at the distant fourth spot in all the seats.