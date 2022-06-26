YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tripura: Manik Saha wins crucial Bordowali bypoll, retains CM post

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 26: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won the crucial Bordowali assembly bypoll that he needed to win to continue as chief minister. Saha is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

    Manik Saha
    Manik Saha

    Manik Saha was responsible for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.

    In the Agartala seats, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barma registered victory against Ashok Sinha of the BJP. The TMC, which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, was performing dismally with its candidates at the distant fourth spot in all the seats.

    Comments

    More BYPOLLS News  

    Read more about:

    bypolls tripura

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X