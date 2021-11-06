No case of Delta Plus variant reported from sample sequencing in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 6: The ruling BJP party has fielded candidates in all the seats in the forthcoming civic body election in Tripura. The saffron party has named nominees in 334 seats.

The election commission said that as many as 821 nominations filed for elections to 20 civic bodies in Tripura - comprising Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), 13 municipal councils, and six nagar panchayats -- were found valid after scrutiny.

As many as 334 seats, including 51 of the AMC, will be up for polls which will be held on November 25. The results will be announced on November 28.

The opposition CPI(M) has fielded candidates for 212 seats, while the CPI has named nominees for six seats, AIFB for five seats, and the RSP for two seats.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded nominees in 124 seats and the Congress in 100. Apart from these established parties, twenty-nine independent candidates have also joined the fray

The last date for submission of nominations was November 3. It has to be noted that other than the BJP, no party has filed candidates for all the seats, the officials said. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 16:41 [IST]