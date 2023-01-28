BJP will storm back to power if Lok Sabha polls were held today, finds India Today survey

The demand for a Greater Tipraland in Tripura is likely to shape the election verdict

Tripura Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 48 candidates; CM Manik Saha to contest from Town Bordowali

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Agartala, Jan 28: Tripura's ruling BJP announced the names of 48 candidates out of the total 60 assembly seat for the upcoming assembly elections. Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali constituency and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik will fight from Dhanpur seat.

Accordingly, the CEC has given its approval on the names for the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 in Tripura.

Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP's candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here. Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.

The first list of 48 BJP candidates for the General election to the legislative assembly of Tripura finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/XmZ7g5y1pp — BJP (@BJP4India) January 28, 2023

Out of the key candidates include Md Moboshar Ali, who joined the party on Friday, will fight from Kailashahar while the state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest the polls from Banamalipur.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out. The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress this time.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are scheduled for February 16. Nominations must be submitted by January 30.