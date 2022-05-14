Biplab Deb resigns, new Tripura CM to be picked today

PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on Jan 4 to inaugurate several Developmental projects

Agartala, May 14: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya, a year ahead of the crucial assembly election. A meeting to elect new candidate for the top post has been convened at 8 pm.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav & BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers. The new leader who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb will be announced this evening.

"A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 pm. The new leader will be elected, said Union Minister & BJP central observer, " said Bhupender Yadav, after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

Reportedly, Deb had met Amit Shah in Delhi and the orders have come from the BJP leadership.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

"Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," news agency PTI quoted Biplab Deb as saying.

Deb became the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.