New Delhi, Nov 25: Elections for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies will be held on Thursday. Voters will decide the fate of 785 candidates as they will exercise their franchise amidst tight security arrangements in Tripura.

Voting begins on 222 seats, results on Nov 28 The civic polls were earlier scheduled to be held in December last year but got postponed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Elections on Thursday are for the remaining 222 seats. The last day for campaigning was on Tuesday and the counting will take place on November 28. Earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies, including the AMC.