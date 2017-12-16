Tripura: BJP worker found dead

Posted By: PTI
Agartala, Dec 16: The body of a BJP worker bearing multiple cut injuries was on Saturday  recovered from Srirampur in Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district, about 190 kilometres from Agartala, police said.

Image for representation only
The body, identified to be of Sunil Deb (45), was found from a drain this morning with two cut wounds on lower shanks and was sent for postmortem, officiating SP (Police Control), Har Kumar Debbarma told reporters.

BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb condemned the incident and said it resembled the series of killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala.

Read more about:

tripura, bjp, dead

