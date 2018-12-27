  • search
    Triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha amidst walkout by Congress, AIADMK

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Dec 27: Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

    Triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha amidst walkout by Congress, AIADMK

    The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government.

    Just before the bill was to be passed by a voice vote, the opposition sought a division and the bill was passed by 245 votes in favour and 11 against it.

    Congress, TMC, AIADMK and RJD staged walkout soon after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad concluded his reply.

    Several amendments moved by opposition were negated by a division that was insisted by opposition members.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 19:55 [IST]
