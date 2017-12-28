Triple Talaq bill is about women rights, not religion: Shahnawaz Hussain

With the Union Government set to table the Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha today, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the bill should be seen from the perspective of women's rights rather than religion.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill - drawn up by a group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh - makes instant "Triple Talaq" in any form "illegal and void". The bill proposes a three-year jail term and a possible fine for any Muslim man who indulges in the practice.

"No ruckus should be created over the triple talaq bill and it should not be seen from the perspective of religion rather from the prospective of women rights. Everyone should support this bill. The Triple Talaq Bill that our government is coming up with is done keeping in mind the rights of Muslim women. The government is doing its job," Hussain told news agency ANI.

Asserting that the government should go ahead with the Triple Talaq Bill only after holding discussions with senior clerics, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold the bill for time being. AIMPLB said that no procedure was followed while drafting the bill.

[Triple Talaq bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today]

In August, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The government then drafted the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' according to which giving instant divorce will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

