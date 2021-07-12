YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Triple conjunction: Mars, Venus and Moon to come together today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: In a unique phenomenon called planetary conjunction, Mars and Venus will come close to each other on July 12-13. This would be visible to the naked eye from the earth.

    Planet
    Representational Image

    Planetary conjunction takes place when two planets appear to have come closer, while in reality they remain far away.

    On July 12 and 13, Mars and Venus will appear to be just 0.5º from each other from earth.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 deaths in last 24 hours Coronavirus cases: India records 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 deaths in last 24 hours

    Interestingly, in a rare instance, the moon, in its crescent shape, will also be seen close to the two planets.

    According to reports, the planets are already in motion towards the unique celestial event that will be visible to the naked eye. People can see it in the evenings after the sunset when the sky is clear and click pictures on their smartphones too.

    The Indian Institute of Astrophysics has announced that it will cover the event and put up images on its social media handles. According to experts, this would be the first of three conjunctions of Venus and Mars. The next two are slated to happen on February 12, 2022 and March 12, 2022.

    More MARS News  

    Read more about:

    mars venus planets

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X