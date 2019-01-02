Trinamool Congress is now 21 years old

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Jan 2: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated party workers on the Trinamool Congress turning 21.

The TMC was founded on January 1, 1998.

"The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people #Trinamool21," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Also Read | BJP nowhere in semifinal, indication on for 2019 final, tweets Mamata

"We are thankful to Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. And the workers who work hard 365 days a year for the people. A big salute to you," she said.

The TMC leadership had last week issued instructions to conduct various programmes across the state on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

The district leaders have arranged for party flag-hoisting programmes and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight achievements of the party in the last six-and-a-half years.