YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tried ‘440 Volt’ Omelette? This street vendor’s super spicy recipe will surely blow your mind

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: If there's anything that comes in handy in every situation, meal and course, then it is the egg. One of the most common things that we make with an egg is an omelette. And why not? It is easy and quick to make.

    But would you ever add a handful of chopped green chillies in your dish to get that fiery taste? Sounds a bit too much, right? But if you are someone who would be intrigued to try this super-hot omelette once in your life, then a street vendor has just what you need!

    Tried ‘440 Volt’ Omelette? This street vendor’s super spicy recipe will surely blow your mind
    Image Courtesy: foodvoodindia instagram

    In a recent Instagram video uploaded by @foodvoodindia, we can see a street vendor making a '440 volt' chilly omelette.

    The video begins with the vendor breaking four eggs in a bowl. Then he adds 50 green chillies, masalas and onions in the egg and whisks it. As he pours this mixture on a pan to cook it, he also adds two pieces of bread and some tomatoes. Once the omelette is ready, he tops it with mayonnaise and ketchup and serves it on a plate.

    The street vendor has its stall in Sita Ram Bazaar, Chawry Bazaar by the name 'Shikandar Omelette'. He sells the "440 volts" omelette for Rupees 60 INR. Take a look at the making of this dish here:

    The video has garnered around 8.4 million views and some 5,931 comments from foodies around India.

    Would you prefer your omelette extra spicy? If yes, don't forget to pay a visit to this place to satisfy your spice cravings.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X