Tried ‘440 Volt’ Omelette? This street vendor’s super spicy recipe will surely blow your mind

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: If there's anything that comes in handy in every situation, meal and course, then it is the egg. One of the most common things that we make with an egg is an omelette. And why not? It is easy and quick to make.

But would you ever add a handful of chopped green chillies in your dish to get that fiery taste? Sounds a bit too much, right? But if you are someone who would be intrigued to try this super-hot omelette once in your life, then a street vendor has just what you need!

In a recent Instagram video uploaded by @foodvoodindia, we can see a street vendor making a '440 volt' chilly omelette.

The video begins with the vendor breaking four eggs in a bowl. Then he adds 50 green chillies, masalas and onions in the egg and whisks it. As he pours this mixture on a pan to cook it, he also adds two pieces of bread and some tomatoes. Once the omelette is ready, he tops it with mayonnaise and ketchup and serves it on a plate.

The street vendor has its stall in Sita Ram Bazaar, Chawry Bazaar by the name 'Shikandar Omelette'. He sells the "440 volts" omelette for Rupees 60 INR. Take a look at the making of this dish here:

The video has garnered around 8.4 million views and some 5,931 comments from foodies around India.

Would you prefer your omelette extra spicy? If yes, don't forget to pay a visit to this place to satisfy your spice cravings.

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 18:02 [IST]