Tribal village in South Kashmir sees electricity for first time in 75 years

New Delhi, Jan 09: Residents of a tribal area in Chethan in the Dooru block, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir received electricity connection almost after 75 years under a centrally-sponsored scheme.

Under the PM Development Package Scheme, the electricity has now reached this remote village which has a population of just 200 people. The residents of Tethan which is located on the hills of Anantnaga were delighted when the first bulb lit in the village for the first time in 75 years.

In 2022, India celebrated its 75th year of Independence with the slogan 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

News agency ANI while quoting resident Fazul-u-din Khan said that this is the first time that they have seen electricity. Our children will study under light now, he said while adding that they would be very happy. We had to face a lot of problems since we did not have electricity. We relied on traditional wood for our energy requirements till now. Our problems have been solved now and we are thankful to the government and the department concerned for providing us electricity, he also added.

On seeing the first bulb light up, the residents broke into a dance to celebrate this moment of happiness.

Another resident, Zafar Khan said that he is 60 years old. Today I saw electricity for the first time. We are grateful to LG-Sahab and DC Saab. We also want to thank the department of power. The previous generations could not see the miracle of electrification. Today we are fortunate that the government has provided electricity, he also added.

Due to the efforts of the department of electricity and the district administration, electricity has reached this village that is situated 45 kilometres away from Anantnag town.

The electricity had been brought to the village through a fast-track process, according to an official of the electricity department.

Technical officer of the power development department of Anantnag, Fayaz Ahmad Sofi said that the process of networking had begun in 2022. However there was an issue of tapping the high-tension line. Today electricity has been provided to this village. We installed a 63 KV transformer here and the residents of the village have seen electricity for the first time in 75 years, he also added.

Sofi went on to add that a transformer, 38 High Tension lines, 57 LT poles have been installed in village as a result of which they could provide electricity to 60 houses.

