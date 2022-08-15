India
    Tri-colour panna cotta among range of dishes at President's Murmu's 'At Home' reception

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: President Draupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on her first Independence Day after taking over as the Head of State.

    Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn
    Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn

    The menu had Italian dessert panna cotta. It was tri-colour panna cotta apparently inspired by the special occasion marking the country's Independence Day.

    The reception was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the council of ministers including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar among other dignitaries.

    The function began with the traditional rendition of national anthem after which the President greeted the dignitaries.

    Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Human Resources Development Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP President JP Nadda, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and envoys of various countries also attended the function.

    Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 22:00 [IST]
    X