Travelling to Bengaluru? New rules for inter-state travellers from April 1

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 25: After repeatedly stating that there will be no lockdown in the State, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that Inter-state travellers arriving at Bengaluru must provide negative RT-PCR coronavirus report in view of the rising infections.

The health minister said,''There are travel restrictions in a way, whoever comes to Bengaluru from other states will have to bring in RT-PCR negative certificates otherwise we will test them here.''

''Besides increasing testing, we're also introducing quarantine watch app. We're introducing quarantine stamping from today because positivity rates increased between 20-40 yrs of age. So we don't want their movement when they're in isolation,'' Sudhakar said.

Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

Further restrictions were imposed in the state to contain the surge in infections.

''200 people can attend events in closed spaces; maximum of 500 in events in open areas. There are some large religious & political gatherings for which I've sought time with state election commissioner today. I'll request him to minimise this & issue circular,'' Karnataka Health Minister said.

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Karnataka logged over 2,000 fresh cases, reporting 2,298 new infections and 12 related fatalities. With the addition of the new cases, the caseload mounted to 9,75,955 and the toll to 12,461, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 2,010 cases on Tuesday. A total of over 2,06,74,133 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,013 were tested on Wednesday alone. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,398 cases today.