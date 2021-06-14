Travelling abroad on work of to study: Details of Delhi’s dedicated vaccination centre

COVID-19 Vaccine: Sputnik V likely to be available at Delhi’s Indraprastha hospital from June 15

New Delhi, June 14: A dedicated vaccination facility in Delhi has been set fro those going abroad on work, sporting events or to study. The facility has been set up at Navyug School, Mandir Marg and the initiative is being organised by the Delhi government.

The facility will vaccinate those who need to travel abroad before August 31. The drive began today at 9 am. The centre is available for those who need to take up jobs abroad, study in foreign countries, athletes and staff accompanying the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Centre would also vaccinate those who have completed 28 days after their first dose of Covishield.

Documents needed:

The eligible people will have produce their passport as an ID document and also carry documents citing their reason for travel abroad.

Who is eligible?

Athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.

Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

Students who need to travel abroad for their education

