'Travancore Devaswom Board' set to increase facilities at Sabarimala temple

By
    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar has said the Board will go for a review petition after getting support from other religious heads.

    He was reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on Friday allowing women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

    Travancore Devaswom Board set to increase facilities at Sabarimala temple
    Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar.

    Speaking to media, Padmakumar said,''In the view of SC verdict to allow entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala, we held discussions with Kerala CM. We will arrange toilet facilities in Nilakkal. There are limitations to make elaborate facilities as the pilgrim season is about to start.''

    Padmakumar also said that the Board would study the verdict in detail after getting a certified copy from the court.

    ''I don't think a large number of women will visit Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswam board on 3rd October will discuss filing review petition.'' President, Travancore Devaswom Board further said.

    The Board had contended before the court that entry of women would be violation of the conventions, rituals and customs. The men going on Sabaimala pilgrimage observe 41 day fast and it would be difficult for the women to observe it because of menstruation.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
