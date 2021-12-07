Transportation of arms into J&K: NIA charges key accused

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: The National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against on Mohammad Nakeem Khan of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, following the recovery of arms and ammunition, explosive substances and heroin.

The probe revealed that these substances belonged to the terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and its off-shoot Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). The probe also revealed that the accused Nakeem along with the other accused and handlers or the terror group had facilitated the transportation of arms and ammunition along with explosives and narcotics from the Line of Control to the interior areas of Poonch.

The NIA had earlier charged 7 accused persons in connection with the same case. Further investigations are on, the NIA said in a note.