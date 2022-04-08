Transport workers protest outside Sharad Pawar's house; Uddhav orders probe

Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says no cause for concern

Mumbai, Apr 08: Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged angry protests outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

Police seemed to have been taken by surprise as protesters gathered outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, around 3 pm.

Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule tried to placate the protesters outside the house, saying she was ready to talk to them but she must ensure first that her parents who were inside were safe.

Police later rounded up many of the protesters and took them away, while additional force was deployed outside the house.

#WATCH | Some employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai earlier today



MSRTC workers have been on strike for the 4-5 months demanding to be treated at par with the state government employee pic.twitter.com/OtyAv6zXKd — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Among the main demands of the striking MSRTC workers are that they be treated on par with state government employees and the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the government.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the workers to resume duty by April 22.

Following the court order, Transport Minister Parab had assured that no action would be taken against the workers who join duty by the deadline set by the HC.

But on Friday afternoon, a group of MSRTC employees reached Pawar's residence and started shouting slogans against the former Union minister.

Some protesters were also seen hurling footwear towards the house. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said probe will be conducted to find out if any "unknown force" was behind the "attack".

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 20:52 [IST]