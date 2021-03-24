Transfer racket: Fresh letter bomb set to rock Maharashtra

In Mansukh Hiran death case, NIA says yet to receive papers from ATS

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 24: Amidst the ongoing row in Maharashtra, it has emerged that former Commissioner of the State Intelligence Rashmi Shukla had sent a letter last August to then DGP Subodh Jaiswal alleging that her personnel had intercepted communications of several persons engaged in postings of senior police officers in exchange for money.

The seven page letter has a summary of conversations in which these persons are heard dropping names of Home Minister, Anil Deskhmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met with Union Home Secretary in Delhi and handed over a sealed envelope containing 6.3 GB of records relating to police transfers and posting deals.

Fadnavis said that it is evident that the state government is trying to protect someone. If needed we will go to court, he also said.

In the letter dated August 25 2020, Shukla states that she had received numerous complaints alleging that a network of brokers had emerged.

"In order to authenticate these charges, the phone number of the individuals involved in these dubious activities were placed under telephonic surveillance with due regard to the established process. The reason for surveillance was to curtail the commitment of criminal offense(s) and prevent the possible breach of trust. Consequently, upon review of the gathering data, it is clear that there is significant merit in these allegations," Indian Express reported while citing the letter.

The brokers are in close contact and embroiled in these negotiations with several influential police officers ranging from inspector to several big ranks. IPS officers are in contact with such undesirable individuals, the letter further stated.

The letter states that the conversations show these men dropping names of Dada, Pawar Saheb, Aditya Thackeray and Deshmukh.