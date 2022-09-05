Train hits teen while making reel in Telangana

By Nitesh Jha

Telangana, Sep 05: Social media is proving dangerous for teenagers. They don't mind doing dangerous things for making reels and clicking pictures. Now, a teenager was injured while creating reel on Instagram close to a railway track in Telangana's Hanumakonda district.

It is being reported that the incident happened on Sunday. The injured teenager has been identified as Ch Akshay Raj (17) from Waddepally, Telangana. Raj is an intermediate first year student.

In a 10-second video, which went viral on social media, Akshay can be seen walking near a railway track. The speeding train hits him and the person filming the video turns the phone away.

Akshay was then shifted to the nearest government hospital.

The video was recorded by another man on his phone.

However, this isn't the first time, there have been several such incidents reported in the past.

Earlier in May, a 22-year-old man was hit by a train while trying to take a selfie video in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. The man succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The deceased, Vasantha Kumar, used to make reels and videos for his social media platforms, and worked as a cable TV operator.

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 10:43 [IST]