Trai slashes ISD incoming call termination rate to 30 paise per minute

TRAI on Friday issued 'The Telecommunication Interconnection Usage Charges (Fourteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2018' which prescribes International Termination Charges.

Through this regulation, TRAI has reduced termination charges payable by an International Long Distance Operator to the access provider in whose network the call terminates from Rs 0.53 per minute to Rs 0.30 per minute. The new rate will be effective from February 1.

The Cellular Association of Operators in India (COAI) had earlier submitted to Trai that about 4.5 billion calls originate from India to overseas markets, while 88 billion calls land in India from other countries. Countries such as the US, UK and Germany charge 67 paise, Rs 13.36 and Rs 10.69, respectively, as termination charge per minute for international incoming calls, far higher than India's 53 paise a minute.

OneIndia News