Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way to be disrupted for 10 hours tomorrow: Check Restrictions and diversions

New Delhi, Mar 22: There would be traffic disruptions on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway for nearly 10 hours on Wednesday due to a proposed march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on the National Highway 48 (NH-48), in support of the demand for the creation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.

Restrictions and diversions

Only light vehicles. Buses are not allowed

Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to SPR just before the Kherki Dhaulla toll and vehicles can reach their destination via Sohna road.

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna road.

All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road.

All heavy/goods vehicles - road section will be closed for a full day.

From Jaipur, all heavy vehicles are advised to take KMP from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad.

From Delhi, all heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take Sohna road and KMP.

These traffic disruptions are expected due to protests launched by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which has been demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. They have been sitting on an indefinite protest near the Kherki Daula toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

