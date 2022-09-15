Trade, regional cooperation on focus as PM Modi leaves for SCO summit in Uzbekistan tonight

SCO member states must fight together, eliminate terrorism in all its forms: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Sep 15: Ahead of the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as on expansion of the grouping during the deliberations.

"I will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," he said.

"Under the Uzbek Chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," the statement added.

"I also look forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand. I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit," the statement added.

PM Modi is scheduled to depart for the Uzbek city of Samarkand this evening for a 24-hour visit.

The member states of the SCO are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 16:31 [IST]