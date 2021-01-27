Tractor rally violence: Farmers call-off protest at Chilla border, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir

Republic Day like no other: Here's how the events unfolded

Noida (UP), Jan 27: Several union members have left the protest site to return home, while some are still present at Chilla along with their faction chief, who was talking to various media in the evening.

The protestors had blocked the Noida-Delhi carriageway of the road since the beginning of their demonstration except for a brief period of time when the route was completely open.

BKU (Lok Shakti) members, camping at some distance at the Dalit Prerna Sthal here, continued their protest.

"Whatever happened in Delhi should not have happened. We condemn it and are against any violence. We had a meeting today headed by BKU Lok Shakti president Sheoraj Singh in the wake of the events that have unfolded and decided that our protest would continue," it''s spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri told.

Meanwhile, two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the ongoing agitation on Delhi's borders against the three farm laws, a day after violence broke out in the national capital during the tractor parade.