PM Kisan Yojana June 2021 Installment: Last date to apply and how to register online

India is adaptable, agile even during pandemic: PM Modi at fifth edition of VivaTech

Toycathon 2021: PM Modi says 'Traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interaction with the participants of Toycathon 2021 and said that traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths.

"Tradition and Technology are India's greatest strengths. Keep innovating, my best wishes are with you," the Prime Minister said while lauding the participants from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other places which presented their digital toy ideas based on India's history, mythology and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Statehood in pipeline, but elections first, PM likely to tell J&K leaders

It can be seen that Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Education ministry, Women and Child Development, Textile ministry, Department for promotion of textile and internal trade, Information and broadcasting ministry, MSME ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5 this year to crowd-source innovative toys and game ideas.

More than 100,000 people across the country took part in this event and around 17,000 ideas were submitted of which 1,567 were shorlisted for the final event which is being held from June 22-24.

Federal US court all set for in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana in Los Angeles

Amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the final will have teams with digital toy ideas and a separate offline event take place for non-digital toy ideas.

In a statement, the Centre said, "India's domestic market as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector. Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 12:28 [IST]