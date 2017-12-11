Tourists assaulted in Mirzapur: Sushma Swaraj seeks report from UP government

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on thethrashing of French tourists in state's Mirzapur district."I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh," Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, eight people were arrested in connection with the thrashing of French tourists. A group of foreign tourists from France were allegedly beaten up and molested in Ahraura area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh by a group of local boys. About a dozen French tourists had come to visit Varanasi.

On Saturday, they visited a natural waterfall in Lekhania Dari under Ahraura police station in Mirzapur along with an Indian friend. While they were enjoying their visit, three local guys passed lewd remarks on girls and abused them.

When French nationals objected, it led to an argument and soon tuned into a fight. Since the locals were less in numbers they left and again returned with 10 more local guys who thrashed French tourists. In the fight a French tourist sustained injuries on his hands, face and neck.

The French nationals' Indian friend told mediapersons that she was also abused, molested and beaten when she tried to stop them from attacking foreign tourists. She alleged that the attackers used sticks to beat them. They were taken to the hospital and given first aid.

The SHO Ahraura Police Station Praveen Singh said that an FIR has been registered against 13 people and they have already arrested eight He, however, denied that anyone was seriously injured in the attack. "Only one of them sustained minor bruises and scratches and was given first aid at the Mirzapur Hospital," clarified the SHO.

The DGP Sulkhan Singh has directed the Mirzapur police to arrest remaining accused and take strict action against them. A few months ago, the DGP had suggested CCTV cameras at tourist spots to check such incidents but no headway has been made so far.

A German national was thrashed by a railway contractor at Sonebhadra Railway station on November 6 when he ignored greetings of the contractor. The accused was immediately arrested by the police.

A Swiss couple was attacked in Fatehpur Sikri in Agra about two months ago by a group of local touts pressing for photographs. The Swiss man had suffered fractures in the attack and couple was treated at Delhi's Apollo Hospital. Police rounded up about 50 touts and arrested a couple of them involved in the attack after public outrage over the incident. A Russian woman was allegedly raped by a bank manager in Vrindavan in Mathura in October. The bank manager was arrested after she lodged an FIR with the Mathura Police.