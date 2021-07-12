Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour can wait: IMA amid 3rd COVID wave fears

'Save the saviors': IMA to protest against assault of doctors on June 18, hospitals to remain open

New Delhi, July 12: Amid the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday appealed to the government to not let the guard down on the Covid front and advised against holding any festival, as it could be "dangerous".

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent...However, it is painful to note...in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," an IMA press release said today.

Expressing concern over people flocking hill stations, the IMA said, "Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave."

IMA HQs. Press Release 12.07.2021

"The consequences of treating a Covid patient and its impact on the economy will be much better than the economic loss suffered by avoiding such mass gathering," it said.

It is the responsibility of everyone at this moment to follow covid appropriate behavior and ensure that maximum people are vaccinated against the virus.

With Covid-19 situation gradullay improving in India, tourists have flocked to hill stations in large numbers. In one such example, Manali's popular Mall Road was flooded with people after lockdown restrictions were further eased.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 16:17 [IST]