    Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world

    New Delhi, June 23: The world is seeing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. As of now, the total cases are at 9,192,309 and the death toll world wide is 474,444. The total number of recoveries is 4,939,295.

    The total number of active cases is 3,778,570 and 3,720,665 are in mild condition. Now let us take a look at the top ten countries affected by coronavirus.

    Top ten coronavirus affected countries:

    USA: 2,388,153

    Brazil: 1,111,348

    Russia: 592,280

    India: 440,450

    UK: 305,289

    Spain: 293,584

    Peru: 257,447

    Chile: 246,963

    Italy: 238,720

    Iran: 207,525

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
