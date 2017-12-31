Top quotes from Thalaiva's political entry speech

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," Rajinikanth said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here.

For the past five days, he has been holding a daily fan meet-and-greet session in which he was posing for photos and signing autographs.

This is the second time that Rajini has held an event for his fans after he had hinted he would join politics at an earlier event.

Here are the top quotes from Thalaiva's speech announcing entry in politics:

My decision is the need of the hour. Time has forced me into this. I will start my own political party for the upcoming elections.

The last year events in the state politics have shamed people of Tamil Nadu.

"I am not here for money or fame. I have enough of it."

The government has to be changed, the system has to be changed. I know this is not going to be easy.

Truth, work and growth will be the three mantras of our party.

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita, Rajinikanth said: Our motto will be do good, think good, only good things will happen.

In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money and our own land. We need to bring a change from the base. Truth, work and growth will be the three mantras of our party.

If you leave without a fight, you will get the name of a coward.

We should get ready. There is a lot to do. And till then, let's not criticise anyone. There are many people who are there to criticize others. We are not in that river yet. Let us swim till then. We should not sink.

I can achieve this only with support from you all. I hope I get blessings from god and the people.

Every party is found on its cadres. But I won't call them cadres. I call them guardians. My party needs guardians.

OneIndia News