YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Opposition leaders meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss protest strategy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met opposition leaders and held discussion to devise a way forward on the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs of Rajya Sabha.

    Sonia Gandhi

    NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, J&K National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and DMK leader T R Baalu were among the leaders who met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence.

    Opposition parties have been protesting the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding protests, seeking the revocation of their suspensions.

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were also part of Tuesday's meeting. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi had invited Uddhav Thackeray and DMK chief MK Stalin. Both deputed their leaders Raut and Baalu respectively.

    "Our main agenda was Opposition unity in a state-wise manner. This was the first meeting, we'll meet again tomorrow, Sharad Pawar will be there," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

    "It was a meeting about the country. We talked about how we can work together and move forward and how we can take out the country from this difficulty. A good agreement has been formed among us," said Farooq Abdullah.

    Earlier in the day, opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a protest march from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament, which is now merely a building and a museum.

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi winter session

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X