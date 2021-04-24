YouTube
    national investigation agency maoists naxalites

    Top naxal who harboured maoists, concealed huge cache of arms nabbed by NIA

    New Delhi, Apr 24: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an absconding naxalite in connection with a case that relates to the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition in Jharkhand.

    The naxalite has been identified as Singhrai Soren, aged 55. The case pertains to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of 15 armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) at the Akbakitand village, District Giridih, Jharkhand.

    The probe revealed that Soren had conspired with the other naxalites to undertake acts of terror. He regularly harboured the naxalites at his house and was also instrumental in concealing arms, ammunition and other explosive substances.

    Prior to his arrest, the NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about him.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 7:59 [IST]
