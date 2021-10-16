Top Lashkar commander trapped in Pulwama

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the commander Umar Mushtaq Khanday among the top ten commanders operating in the Valley. Khanday is involved in the killing of two police constables.

    The police said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

    "LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet by the J&K police.

