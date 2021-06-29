Top Lashkar commander involved in killing of SPO and his family shot dead

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at the Malhoora Parimpora are in Srinagar, in which Lashkar terrorist Nadeem Abrar was killed.

A terrorist of Pakistan origin too was killed in the encounter. Following the gun battle, the security forces found several incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition.

IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that a Pakistani terrorist and a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander, Abrar have been killed in the encounter with security forces at Malhoora Parimpora in Srinagar.

Abrar who was arrested by the police was leading the security forces to his hideout, while an accomplice of his shot at the group, injuring three CRPF personnel. Officials said that this led to a gun battle between the security forces and terrorists. At the end of the battle Abrar was killed.

The killing of Abrar is a major victory for the forces. He was involved in the killing of former special police officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter at their home in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

Kumar who visited Ahmed's home had earlier said that unidentified terrorists were involved in the attack.

The J&K Police said that Abrar was also involved in the attack on the CRPF at Lawaypora in March. In the attack three CRPF personnel were martyred and their rifles were snatched by the terrorists.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 8:23 [IST]