Top Khalistan terrorist charged by NIA for trying to incite Sikhs against India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa International in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks.

The NIA charged Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a resident of Jalandhar Punjab. The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by the accused and others to carry out acts of terror in India. He sed to send funds to India through various channels include hawala.

He was in the process of developing a network of sympathisers and cadres to undertake targeted killings in Punjab. He was also trying to arrange arms and ammunition from his Pakistan based associates, the NIA said.

Nijjar is also associated with the Sikhs For Justice and has been trying to radicalise the Sikh community across the world. With an aim of creating a separate state of Khalistan, he has been trying to get the Sikhs to go against India and carry out violent acts. Nijjar who has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act also posted audio messages and videos on the social media to incite the Sikh community, the NIA said.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 9:47 [IST]