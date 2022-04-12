YouTube
    Top aide, right hand man of Nirav Modi deported from Cairo

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: A close aide of fugitive jeweller, Nirav Modi has been extradited from Cairo. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Mumbai after being brought from Cairo.

    Top aide, right hand man of Nirav Modi deported from Cairo

    Subhash Shankar Parab (49) is said to be the right hand man of Nirav Modi. He is also a senior director in the firms Firestar Diamond International Ltd and Diamond R US - in Dubai.

    He is alleged to have played a key role in the Punjab National Bank Scam which runs to the tune of 13,578 crore. He fled from Dubai to Cairo in 2018 around the same time when both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi left the country along with their families.

    Parab will be produced before a Mumbai court today where his custody would be sought. Parab is alleged to have personally supervised the collection of letters of undertaking which were fraudulently issued in connivance with PNB official Gokulnath Shetty.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
