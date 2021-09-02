Top 5 States That Registered Maximum Number of New Cases

New Delhi, Sep 02: A day after witnessing 30,000 fresh cases, India reported its biggest single-day rise in two months by recording 47,092 new cases, as per Union Health Ministry's 1 September update. The active case in the country now stands at 3,89,583. The day also saw 35,181 patients getting recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,39,529.

However, the death toll rose to 439,529 with 509 new fatalities. The active cases increased by 11,000 in 24 hours. The country's vaccination coverage crossed the 66-crore mark after 81,09,244 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 66,30,37,334.

Here are the top five states which contributed the maximum number of cases to the country's tally on 1 September.

Kerala

Kerala reported over 70% of the cases and a third of deaths. It recorded 32,803 new cases, to take the total number of Covid-19 cases to 40,90,036. The death toll climbed to 20,961 with 173 new fatalities.

Maharashtra

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra registered 4,456 new cases to take the total number of cases in the state to 64,69,332. The state reported 183 fatalities, taking the death toll to 137,496 while 4,430 patients recovered. So far, 62,77,230 patients have recovered in Maharashtra.

The case recovery rate stands at 97.03 % while the fatality rate in the state is 2.12 %.

Tamil Nadu

The Covid-19 cases dipped further in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours after the state recorded 1,509 new cases to take its total number of the case to 16,620. While 1,719 people recovered, 20 patients died due to Covid-related death. So far, the state has recorded 34,941 Covid-19 related deaths.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 1,186 new cases, taking the total tally to 20,15,302. The death toll in the state stands at 13,867 after 10 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The active cases in the state stand at 14,473 with 19,86,962 recoveries and 13,867 deaths.

Karnataka

Karnataka registered 1,159 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 29,50,604. The death toll rose to 37,339 after 21 new fatalities on Wednesday. The state has 18412 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.66 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.81 %.