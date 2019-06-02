Top 3 richest ministers in Modi government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: Valued at Rs 217 crore, Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the richest minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Her moveable and immoveable assets are valued at Rs 2,17,99,19,870 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Her moveable assets are valued at Rs 1,00,30,02,445, while immovable assets are valued at 1,17,69,17,425.

Second on the list is Piyush Goyal with assets worth Rs 95,37,86,434. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 78,71,42,134. The value of his immoveable assets are valued at Rs 16,66,44,300.

22 of the 56 ministers in new Modi government have pending criminal cases

Third on this list is Rao Inderjit Singh, who moveable and immoveable assets are valued at Rs 20,56,64,804 and Rs 21,53,05,950 respectively. His total assets are worth Rs 42,09,70,754.

51 of the 56 ministers , who have been analysed are crorepatis. The average assets per Minister is Rs.14.72 crores.

Out of the 56 Ministers analysed, 22 (39%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

16 (29%) Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, communal disharmony, electoral violations etc.

V. Muraleedharan from Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Member of BJP has declared a case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307)

6 Ministers have declared cases related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A) and Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC Section-295A).

Dramatic increase in number of MPs with pending criminal cases

3 Ministers have declared cases related to Illegal payments in connection with an election (IPC Section-171H), Bribery (IPC Section - 171E) and undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section-171F).