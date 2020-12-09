Flashback 2014: From approval of 7th Pay Commission to GST; key cabinet decisions by Govt

Flashback: From Modi becoming PM to Jaya's conviction, 2014 a politically eventful year for India

Flashback 2014: From combatting terror to getting new defence projects, a mixed bag for armed forces

‘Coronavirus’ was one of the most frequently used nouns in English by April: Oxford Languages

Top 10 most searched Personalities on Google in India 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 09: Google released its annual 'Year in Search' list today which shows the top most searched Personalities on Google in India in 2020.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bacchan, actress Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, and Ankita Lokhande also featured in the trending personalities. Other international personalities that made it to the list include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketing sensation Rashid Khan and the India-origin US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the search engine released an exhaustive list of the top trending searches of the past year, shedding light on the good, the bad and the ugly of 2020.

Let's take a look at the top ten.

1) Joe Biden

2) Arnab Goswami

3) Kanika Kapoor

4) Kim Jong-un

5) Amitabh Bachchan

6) Rashid Khan

7) Rhea Chakraborty

8) Kamala Harris

9) Ankita Lokhande

10) Kangana Ranaut