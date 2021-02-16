Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

Toolkit tweeted by Thunberg aimed at a digital strike against India on Jan 26

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The toolkit that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg was created by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Poetic Justice Foundation and was meant to amplify fake news and other falsehoods.

A section of this toolkit document mentioned action points under the title prior action, such as digital strike through hashtag on January 26. On Republic Day, the farmers' protest turned violent and one person died, while scores of police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police said that there was a mention of physical action on January 26 and a plan to enter Delhi for the farmer rally and returning to the border. These details came out following the arrest of Disha Ravi from Bengaluru. The police also have a warrant against two others, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Both have been accused of creating the toolkit along with Disha Ravi.

The police are also probing the role of one Peter Freidrich whose name finds a mention in the toolkit.

The police suspect that he is running psy ops at the behest of the ISI. He has been on the radar of the security establishment since 2006. His name first figured as an associate of Bhajan Singh alias Iqbal Chaudhary, a Khalistan supporter.

The Delhi Police further revealed that after Thunberg shared the toolkit, Disha panicked. Revealing Disha's conversations, the police said that she had told Thunberg that they were panicking. I am going to talk to the lawyers. I am sorry, but our names are on it. We can literally get the UAPA against us, Disha is said to have told Thunberg.

The police said that the sole intention of creating the toolkit wast to create disaffection and misinformation against India.