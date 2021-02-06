YouTube
    'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said an investigations into the 'toolkit' tweeted by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others in connection with the farmers' protest has "revealed a lot".

    "I think it has revealed a lot. We have to see what else comes out," Jaishankar was quoted saying by ANI.

    Jaishankar also defended the ministry's reaction in the wake of farmers' protest getting world-wide attention and said that the they didn't know very much.

    "There was a reason why Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn't know very much," he said.

    Internet suspended again at borders where farmers are protesting

    According to police, the toolkit has a particular section which says digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders.

    The document ''''toolkit'''' was aimed to spread disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police added.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 19:40 [IST]
