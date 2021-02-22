Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you: Rajewal to farmers

Toolkit: Nikita, Shantanu to join probe today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk will join the investigation in the toolkit case being probed by the Delhi Police.

The police had contacted both over phone and notices have also been served to them to join the probe. Police sources say that both agreed that they would join the probe today at 11.30 am.

They will be questioned over their alleged role in the case. There are many unanswered questions and the police will look to get further leads into the case. Both of them will be questioned simultaneously, the source cited above said.

The toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg was uploaded from locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The police are verifying the addresses with the internet service providers.

Earlier the Delhi Police said that Disha Ravi had sent the toolkit document to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram application. Addressing a press conference, the police said that Disha was arrested in the presence of her mother in Bengaluru and due procedure was followed.

Further the police said that Disha Ravi along with another activist, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and sent it to others. Nikita was one of the editors of toolkit, the police also said.

The police said that there was a zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Mo Dhaliwal of the Poetic for Justice Foundation, a pro-Khalistan group. The meeting was also attended by Nikita, Disha and Shantanu. It may be recalled that violence broke out on Republic Day, when the farmers had arranged a tractor protest.

The meeting was aimed at creating a storm on Twitter, the police also said.

Further the police also found that Disha had deleted the WhatsApp group she had created to spread the toolkit.